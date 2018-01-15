TODAY'S PAPER
By Rick Brand

State Sen. Thomas Croci has $2,028 on hand

The Sayville Republican is undecided about seeking re-election this fall.

State Sen. Thomas Croci has $2,028 in his campaign coffers as he weighs whether to seek re-election. Photo Credit: James Escher

State Sen. Thomas Croci (R-Sayville), who is undecided about seeking re-election this fall, filed a state campaign finance report Monday showing he has only $2,028 in his campaign coffers.

In July, Croci had reported $10,000 on hand, and two years ago, when he was preparing to launch his bid for a second term, he had $129,000.

Croci raised $10,726 over the last six months, and spent $19,791, his report shows. Croci spent $5,000 with Littlefield Consulting, of Washington, D.C., and $4,000 with Brightwaters consultant John Mahoney, his campaign treasurer. Mahoney was Croci’s biggest donor, giving $5,826.

Jesse Garcia, Brookhaven GOP chairman, and State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport) have expressed confidence Croci will seek re-election.

But it is unclear whether Croci’s uncertainty about running will attract contributors or make potential donors wary of attending a $500 a head fundraiser Croci has scheduled for Jan. 17 at Mannino’s Restaurant in Oakdale.

Croci aides declined to comment.

Portrait
By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

