State Sen. Thomas Croci (R-Sayville), who is undecided about seeking re-election this fall, filed a state campaign finance report Monday showing he has only $2,028 in his campaign coffers.

In July, Croci had reported $10,000 on hand, and two years ago, when he was preparing to launch his bid for a second term, he had $129,000.

Croci raised $10,726 over the last six months, and spent $19,791, his report shows. Croci spent $5,000 with Littlefield Consulting, of Washington, D.C., and $4,000 with Brightwaters consultant John Mahoney, his campaign treasurer. Mahoney was Croci’s biggest donor, giving $5,826.

Jesse Garcia, Brookhaven GOP chairman, and State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport) have expressed confidence Croci will seek re-election.

But it is unclear whether Croci’s uncertainty about running will attract contributors or make potential donors wary of attending a $500 a head fundraiser Croci has scheduled for Jan. 17 at Mannino’s Restaurant in Oakdale.

Croci aides declined to comment.