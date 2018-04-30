Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone finally has set a date for his annual State of the County message, and it’s his latest ever: May 24 at Newfield High School in Selden.

The event, which is by invitation only, will be held in the school’s 600-seat auditorium.

When Bellone does address lawmakers its will be on the eve of the start of summer — the Memorial Day weekend — beating his earlier record for lateness: May 17 of last year.

Bellone, a Democrat who in his early addresses appeared in the 155-seat county legislature chamber in Hauppauge, for the first time is moving his speech outside county facilities.

Last year, Bellone moved to another county venue, the 499-seat Van Nostrand Theater at Suffolk County Community College’s Brentwood campus.

Republican predecessor Steve Levy held his annual address at various sites around the county, generating complaints from lawmakers who felt he should have come to them and increasing security costs.

The Suffolk County charter does not specify when the speech should be held, other than saying “from time to time” or if one is requested by a resolution of the county legislature.

New Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gave her first state of the county address March 28.