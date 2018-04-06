TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
51° Good Evening
Long IslandColumnistsRick Brand
Portrait
By Rick Brand

Steve Stern gets $103,546 from Suffolk Democrats for Assembly race

The county Democrats are backing Stern in his 10th Assembly District race against Republican Janet Smitelli.

Suffolk County Legislator Steve Stern addresses supporters as

Suffolk County Legislator Steve Stern addresses supporters as results come in for the democratic primary in the race to replace Rep. Steve Israel in the 3rd congressional district, Tuesday evening, June 28, 2016. Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

Print

Suffolk Democrats may still have $300,000 in unpaid debts from the last campaign, but the party has put $103,546 into the 10th Assembly District special election for former Suffolk Legis. Steve Stern.

According to the 32 day pre-election campaign finance filing, the party’s spending on Stern leaves the party with just $1,550.76 left in their coffers. Suffolk Democrats amassed its debt with $300,000 in loans from a half dozen party activists for the wining last minute sheriff campaign of Errol Toulon Jr.

County Democratic Chairman Richard Schaffer said he expects to repay the debt with proceeds from the party’s spring dinner.

Stern himself has raised $32,925 for the contest and spent $25,000, leaving him with $7,925 cash on hand. Meanwhile, Republican Janet Smitelli, Stern’s opponent, has raised $19,425 and loaned her campaign $15,000. She has spent $10,631, leaving her with $23,793.

In the other Suffolk special Assembly election, Republican Doug Smith has raised $31,836, spent $10,190 and has $22,043 cash on hand. Democrat Deborah Slinkosky has raised $1,010, spent $315 and has $694 on hand.

In Nassau’s 16th Assembly District, Republican John K. Mikulin, a Hempstead deputy town attorney, has raised $24,504, spent $3,803 and has $20,700 cash on hand. The Nassau GOP Committee also spent $23,165 on Mikulin.

Democrat Matthew Mulin, who ran previously for Nassau County legislature, has reported no spending in the race.

Portrait
By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

Latest Long Island News

Pedro Merchant, accused of the murder of Dante LI gang member pleads guilty in 2013 fatal shooting
Raymond Hansen, 25, of East Patchogue, brought weapon DA: Jake’s 58 guest with gun ‘concerning’
Dakota Schmidt, 11, a student at Sunrise Drive The magic of mentoring
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran holds a jar Nassau cops: Vaping using concentrated THC on the rise
Fifth-graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Island Not Common Core anymore: 2018 state testing FAQs
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks at an Zinke calls for more wind proposals off LI