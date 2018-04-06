Suffolk Democrats may still have $300,000 in unpaid debts from the last campaign, but the party has put $103,546 into the 10th Assembly District special election for former Suffolk Legis. Steve Stern.

According to the 32 day pre-election campaign finance filing, the party’s spending on Stern leaves the party with just $1,550.76 left in their coffers. Suffolk Democrats amassed its debt with $300,000 in loans from a half dozen party activists for the wining last minute sheriff campaign of Errol Toulon Jr.

County Democratic Chairman Richard Schaffer said he expects to repay the debt with proceeds from the party’s spring dinner.

Stern himself has raised $32,925 for the contest and spent $25,000, leaving him with $7,925 cash on hand. Meanwhile, Republican Janet Smitelli, Stern’s opponent, has raised $19,425 and loaned her campaign $15,000. She has spent $10,631, leaving her with $23,793.

In the other Suffolk special Assembly election, Republican Doug Smith has raised $31,836, spent $10,190 and has $22,043 cash on hand. Democrat Deborah Slinkosky has raised $1,010, spent $315 and has $694 on hand.

In Nassau’s 16th Assembly District, Republican John K. Mikulin, a Hempstead deputy town attorney, has raised $24,504, spent $3,803 and has $20,700 cash on hand. The Nassau GOP Committee also spent $23,165 on Mikulin.

Democrat Matthew Mulin, who ran previously for Nassau County legislature, has reported no spending in the race.