By Rick Brand

GOP names Jeremy Williams to face Democratic Assemb. Steve Stern

Huntington Republicans named Williams, a Huntington Station consultant, to challenge Stern, a former Suffolk County legislator.

Huntington Republicans have named first-time candidate Jeremy Williams to run against Democratic state Assemb. Steve Stern, who took office after a special election in April.

Williams, 20, of Huntington Station, has been a Republican committee member for about three years and works as a consultant.

Stern, who was term limited as a Suffolk County legislator last year, won a special election to fill former GOP Assemb. Chad Lupinacci’s seat after Lupinacci won election for Huntington Town supervisor last November.

By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

