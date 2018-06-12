GOP names Jeremy Williams to face Democratic Assemb. Steve Stern
Huntington Republicans named Williams, a Huntington Station consultant, to challenge Stern, a former Suffolk County legislator.
Huntington Republicans have named first-time candidate Jeremy Williams to run against Democratic state Assemb. Steve Stern, who took office after a special election in April.
Williams, 20, of Huntington Station, has been a Republican committee member for about three years and works as a consultant.
Stern, who was term limited as a Suffolk County legislator last year, won a special election to fill former GOP Assemb. Chad Lupinacci’s seat after Lupinacci won election for Huntington Town supervisor last November.
