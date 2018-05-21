Belinda Pagdanganan named SCCC trustee
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo named the Bay Shore Republican to a 7-year term.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has chosen a new trustee for Suffolk County Community College, Belinda Pagdanganan, who is a member of the college foundation’s board of directors and Cuomo’s Long Island regional economic development council.
Pagdanganan, 62, a Bay Shore Republican, works for National Grid as an intergovernmental liaison. She will fill a vacancy left by Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri’s resignation from the board last year. Pagdanganan’s term will last seven years.
James Morgo, the trustees’ vice chairman and a fellow economic development council member, said Pagdanganan “brings a welcome economic development perspective. She’s been an impressive member of the council.”
