TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
63° Good Evening
Long IslandColumnistsRick Brand
Portrait
By Rick Brand

Belinda Pagdanganan named SCCC trustee

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo named the Bay Shore Republican to a 7-year term.

Print

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has chosen a new trustee for Suffolk County Community College, Belinda Pagdanganan, who is a member of the college foundation’s board of directors and Cuomo’s Long Island regional economic development council.

Pagdanganan, 62, a Bay Shore Republican, works for National Grid as an intergovernmental liaison. She will fill a vacancy left by Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri’s resignation from the board last year. Pagdanganan’s term will last seven years.

James Morgo, the trustees’ vice chairman and a fellow economic development council member, said Pagdanganan “brings a welcome economic development perspective. She’s been an impressive member of the council.”

Portrait
By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

Latest Long Island News

The entrance to Uniondale High School on Monday. 2 LI districts with failed budgets to map next moves
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks in Hillary Clinton will endorse Cuomo at convention
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, left, and Power on Trial: Jury deliberates for 2nd day
Valedictorian Theresa Mary Bissex addresses the Class of Molloy College holds 60th commencement
Linda and Edward Mangano arrive at federal court Mangano-Venditto jury reviews testimony
LIRR president Phillip Eng, seen here on April Eng: 'LIRR Forward' represents new philosophy