TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 17° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 17° Good Morning
Long IslandColumnistsRick Brand
Portrait
By Rick Brand

SCWA board vacancy sets off scramble

Former Rep. Tim Bishop, former Suffolk Legis. David Bishop and attorney Joseph Fritz are said to be interested in the part-time post.

A scramble is on to fill a vacancy

A scramble is on to fill a vacancy on the board of the Suffolk County Water Authority. Photo Credit: Handout photo

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A scramble is underway to fill a seat on the five member board of directors of the Suffolk County Water Authority, which supplies water to 1.2 million county residents.

Former Rep. Tim Bishop, former Suffolk Legis. David Bishop and Joseph Fritz, a Brentwood attorney who has run for town and county office, have expressed interest the part-time post, according to legislative and party sources. The position pays $18,500 annually and has a five-year term.

The seat became vacant with the resignation of former board member Errol Toulon Jr., who became Suffolk sheriff Jan. 1.

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) said the county legislature, which makes the appointment, is accepting nominations and plans to put forward a candidate for the board next month.

Richard Schaffer, Suffolk Democratic chairman, said he also expects to meet with several people with interest in the job.

The other board members are Patrick Halpin, a former Democratic Suffolk County executive; former Democratic county legislators Jane Devine and James Gaughran, SCWA board chairman; and Republican Mario Mattera, business agent for Plumbers Local 200.

Rick Brand

Portrait
By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Douglas Winter, owner of the Great Atlantic Shellfish Town makes move to revive shellfishing in bay
No need to shovel at this $2.925M LI home
The East Islip Public Library, seen on June Audit finds accounting issues at library
The American Legion Burton Potter Post 185 at Memories and repairs help revive Legion hall
Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Manganos/Venditto lawyers file flurry of pretrial motions
The LIU Brooklyn campus on Wednesday, Jan. 10, LIU, RXR Realty have deal to build on Brooklyn campus
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE