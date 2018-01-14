Updated January 14, 2018 5:00 AM

A scramble is underway to fill a seat on the five member board of directors of the Suffolk County Water Authority, which supplies water to 1.2 million county residents.

Former Rep. Tim Bishop, former Suffolk Legis. David Bishop and Joseph Fritz, a Brentwood attorney who has run for town and county office, have expressed interest the part-time post, according to legislative and party sources. The position pays $18,500 annually and has a five-year term.

The seat became vacant with the resignation of former board member Errol Toulon Jr., who became Suffolk sheriff Jan. 1.

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) said the county legislature, which makes the appointment, is accepting nominations and plans to put forward a candidate for the board next month.

Richard Schaffer, Suffolk Democratic chairman, said he also expects to meet with several people with interest in the job.

The other board members are Patrick Halpin, a former Democratic Suffolk County executive; former Democratic county legislators Jane Devine and James Gaughran, SCWA board chairman; and Republican Mario Mattera, business agent for Plumbers Local 200.

Rick Brand