By Rick Brand

Suffolk DA Tim Sini returns donations from Beach Hut

Sini returned $4,000 in contributions from a Suffolk concessionaire that had pleaded guilty to shortchanging the county and state on sales tax.

Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini at police headquarters

Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini at police headquarters in Yaphank on Dec. 19, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone

Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini, who has made a major issue of ethics, refunded $4,000 in last-minute donations from Beach Hut, a Suffolk and Babylon concessionaire that pleaded guilty last month and paid $1.1 million in restitution and penalties for shortchanging the state and county on sales tax.

According to his post-general election campaign finance filing, Sini returned the money...

By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

