Suffolk DA Tim Sini returns donations from Beach Hut
Sini returned $4,000 in contributions from a Suffolk concessionaire that had pleaded guilty to shortchanging the county and state on sales tax.
Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini, who has made a major issue of ethics, refunded $4,000 in last-minute donations from Beach Hut, a Suffolk and Babylon concessionaire that pleaded guilty last month and paid $1.1 million in restitution and penalties for shortchanging the state and county on sales tax.
According to his post-general election campaign finance filing, Sini returned the money...
