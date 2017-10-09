Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.
The Suffolk PBA-backed super PAC, Long Island Law Enforcement Foundation, spent more than $153,000 in the Sept. 12 primaries on behalf of winning Democratic Legis. Monica Martinez and Republican State Sen. Phil Boyle, the losing GOP sheriff’s candidate.
Independent expenditure filings show the foundation spent $89,161 for mobile billboards, radio ads and literature for Martinez and Boyle.
Boyle also separately received $42,520 in his race against GOP primary winner Larry Zacarese, assistant chief of the Stony Brook University Police.
The foundation gave another $21,491 to Martinez, who fended off a challenge from Angela Ramos, the wife of Assemb. Phil Ramos (D-Brentwood).
Noel DiGerolamo, Suffolk PBA president, expressed no regret about the foundation’s heavy spending on Boyle.
“I’m rarely if ever disappointed on expenditures that we believe were for the best candidate to represent the people and their interests,” DiGerolamo said.
In addition to the support for the candidates, the foundation listed spending of $17,500 for its political strategist, Rese Cooper, a former aide to Hillary Clinton.
The Suffolk PBA has endorsed county police Commissioner Timothy Sini for Suffolk district attorney and is backing Democratic sheriff’s nominee Errol Toulon Jr., a former New York City deputy corrections commissioner.
