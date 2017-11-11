This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
By Rick Brand

Bellone now has to replace Sini as Suffolk police commissioner

Legislative leaders are calling for a national search, given the recent scandals in the county’s law enforcement offices.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini, right, with

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini, right, with County Executive Steve Bellone at a Department of Public Works facility in Commack on Dec. 15, 2016. Photo Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas

To search nationally or simply look for an in-house or local candidate.

That’s the choice that Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone now faces to find a new police commissioner now that Tim Sini has been elected district attorney.

A Bellone spokesman last week said that he had no details on how the county executive plans to proceed, but legislative leaders in both parties urged Bellone...

By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

