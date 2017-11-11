Bellone now has to replace Sini as Suffolk police commissioner
Legislative leaders are calling for a national search, given the recent scandals in the county’s law enforcement offices.
To search nationally or simply look for an in-house or local candidate.
That’s the choice that Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone now faces to find a new police commissioner now that Tim Sini has been elected district attorney.
A Bellone spokesman last week said that he had no details on how the county executive plans to proceed, but legislative leaders in both parties urged Bellone...
