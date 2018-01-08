Updated January 8, 2018 2:09 PM

The Suffolk Legislature has tabled a resolution to name weekly newspapers to publish public notices in Suffolk’s 10 towns after new lawmaker Susan Berland raised concerns about using the Long Islander in Huntington for the legal ads.

The Dix Hills Democrat acknowledged she asked for a delay to sort out the issue.

“What concerns me is monopolies and term limits,” Berland said. “Maybe there should be term limits for local papers who always get the contract.” The Long Islander has been an official county paper for matters dealing with Huntington since 2009.

The Long Islander, which was founded by Walt Whitman in 1838, did not endorse Berland in her last town council race two years ago. Peter Sloggatt, publisher and managing editor of the Long Islander, declined to comment.

Berland suggested lawmakers should consider making the Times of Huntington-Northport the local official paper instead.

Berland noted the paper has a female publisher, Leah Dunaief, and said “female run papers have excellent perspective.”

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) said, “there hasn’t been a consensus on what Huntington paper to use and it will take some more time to discuss it.”

The legislature did designate party affiliated weeklies to handle countywide legal notices as well as the lucrative legal notices involving liens for unpaid property taxes.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The designated official Democratic newspaper is the Suffolk County News; Republicans split legal ads between South Shore Press and the Village Times Herald.