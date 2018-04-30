The Suffolk Legislature has approved the hiring of the son of freshman Legis. Susan Berland and Court of Claims Judge Sanford Berland as an unpaid summer intern in the medical examiner’s office under the county’s nepotism law.

Berland said her son Grant, a junior a Yale University with a pre-med major, is an emergency medical technician with an interest in forensic science. He will work two days a week this summer.

“The county’s getting a good deal,” said Berland (D-Dix Hills).

Legislative Counsel George Nolan said legislative approval is not needed for an unpaid internship since the county nepotism law covers the hiring and promotion of relatives of elected and high-level county officials for paid jobs that are not competitive Civil Service positions.

Nolan said Berland sought the nepotism resolution because she wanted to be “extremely careful.” She abstained on the vote.

Meanwhile, another resolution that Berland got tabled at the legislature’s organizational meeting in January was approved last week. It names The Long Islander as the Huntington weekly to get county legal ads involving Huntington Town.

Berland, who abstained on the vote last week on the award, earlier had suggested that there should be “term limits for local newspapers which always get the contract.”

After the vote, she said, “My feelings hadn’t changed, but there comes a time you don’t keep holding things up and pursue the fight another day.”