Long Island
By Rick Brand

Tim Gomes drops out of congressional race for King’s seat

Tim Gomes, of Sayville, is shown outside the

Tim Gomes, of Sayville, is shown outside the lighting and electrical supply business he owns in Holtsville on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

Tim Gomes, who launched a bid for Congress against Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) by putting $1 million into his campaign fund three months ago, dropped out of the race Friday, citing business and personal” committments.”

Gomes, 57, an owner of an Holbook lighting and electrical supply firm, issued an announcement saying he needed to “suspend my campaign” because he “will not be able to commit 100 percent of my focus and time that it would take to win this race.”

The Sayville resident called the decision “truly difficult” because “I have been talking to voters all over Long Island and they are ready for real change.”

Gomes was a registered Republican in 1997 and a Democrat in 1999. He changed his enrollment back to Republican in 2008, but voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. He returned to the Democratic fold after Donald Trump’s election as president last year and his latest change took elect after Election Day.

“My number one priority is to thwart the reckless and dangerous Trump Republican agenda and work to remove those who support it,” said Gomes. “Though I will not be running, I fully intend to support those that are.”

By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

