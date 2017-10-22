Rick Brand Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

Only a week after announcing his candidacy, Tim Gomes, looking to get the Democratic nod to run against Rep. Peter King, has disclosed he has loaned $1 million to his campaign.

Gomes, 57, a Sayville resident who owns a Holtsville electrical supply company, reported this as well as $39,500 in other contributions in his Oct. 15 campaign finance filing. He reported having spent only $240 on credit card processing fees.

“I’m investing the money with the sole intent to spend it,” said Gomes. He said he expects to raise the rest of the $2 to $3 million the campaign will cost from donors.

King’s filing showed he has $2.7 million in cash on hand, and spent $259,200.

“I guess he’s doing what he thinks he has to do,” King said of Gomes. “But I’d say he probably needs a better investment adviser.”

Meanwhile, Liuba Grechen Shirley, of Amityville, said she will formally announce her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for King’s seat Monday.

Gretchen Shirley, 36, said self-funding won’t help Gomes.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“More than 50 percent of our representatives are now millionaires,” she said. “We need regular Americans who know what it feels like to juggle college loans and high property taxes.” She said she expects to tap a “growing movement . . . passionate” for change and new leadership.

“The only way to defeat King is to be able to communicate with every single voter,” said Matt Albert, Gomes’ spokesman. “Tim’s showing he will be able to do that, and better yet, with no strings attached.”

Another Democrat, Mike Sax 46, of West Bay Shore, a salesman, also has announced his candidacy for the Second District seat. Sax said the nation is facing a “constitutional crisis” and is “on the wrong track and maybe it’s time for the people themselves to straighten it out.”