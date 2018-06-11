TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Evening
61° Good Evening
Long IslandColumnistsRick Brand
Portrait
By Rick Brand

Tim Sini to feature former Sen. Bill Bradley at fundraiser

Sini, the Suffolk County district attorney, billed the $1,000-a-head event in Manhattan as an ‘intimate’ dinner and discussion with Bradley.

Suffolk District Attorney Tim Sini planned to feature

Suffolk District Attorney Tim Sini planned to feature former U.S. Sen. Bill Bradley at a fundraiser in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

Print

Suffolk District Attorney Tim Sini on Monday night is holding a $1,000-a-head fundraiser at a Manhattan steakhouse featuring former U.S. senator, presidential candidate and New York Knick Bill Bradley.

Sini in a letter to donors described the event as an “intimate fundraising dinner and discussion” with Bradley at The Palm Too restaurant.

Guests also can contribute $2,500 as supporters or $5,000 as hosts.

Portrait
By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

Latest Long Island News

A traffic builds up at Windmill Lane and U.S. Open golf begins, and so do traffic jams
Allison Lemaire Koutsis and her mother, Patti Lemaire, Parents: Toys R Us liquidation 'better than Black Friday'
The sheer face of Three World Trade Center 80-story WTC building to open after years of delays
East Hampton Town Hall in 2016. Water quality top issue for village candidates
Dean Skelos and his son, Adam, leave federal No change of venue for Skelos retrial, judge rules
Heartland Town Square developer Jerry Wolkoff on Monday Heartland sewer hookup delayed in Suffolk