Suffolk District Attorney Tim Sini on Monday night is holding a $1,000-a-head fundraiser at a Manhattan steakhouse featuring former U.S. senator, presidential candidate and New York Knick Bill Bradley.

Sini in a letter to donors described the event as an “intimate fundraising dinner and discussion” with Bradley at The Palm Too restaurant.

Guests also can contribute $2,500 as supporters or $5,000 as hosts.