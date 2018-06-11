Tim Sini to feature former Sen. Bill Bradley at fundraiser
Sini, the Suffolk County district attorney, billed the $1,000-a-head event in Manhattan as an ‘intimate’ dinner and discussion with Bradley.
Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini on Monday night is holding a $1,000-a-head fundraiser at a Manhattan steakhouse featuring former senator, presidential candidate and New York Knick Bill Bradley.
Sini, in a letter to donors, described the event as an “intimate fundraising dinner and discussion” with Bradley at The Palm Too restaurant.
Guests also can contribute $2,500 as supporters or $5,000 as hosts.
