Long IslandColumnistsRick Brand
By Rick Brand

Tim Sini to feature former Sen. Bill Bradley at fundraiser

Sini, the Suffolk County district attorney, billed the $1,000-a-head event in Manhattan as an ‘intimate’ dinner and discussion with Bradley.

Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini plans to feature

Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini plans to feature former Sen. Bill Bradley at a fundraiser in Manhattan on Monday night.

Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini on Monday night is holding a $1,000-a-head fundraiser at a Manhattan steakhouse featuring former senator, presidential candidate and New York Knick Bill Bradley.

Sini, in a letter to donors, described the event as an “intimate fundraising dinner and discussion” with Bradley at The Palm Too restaurant.

Guests also can contribute $2,500 as supporters or $5,000 as hosts.

By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

