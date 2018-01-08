Updated January 8, 2018 7:55 PM

Even though he raised more than $1.4 million in his race, Suffolk’s new District Attorney Timothy Sini will hold a victory fundraiser Tuesday night and will actually attend the event, which has tickets that go for as much as $10,000 for VIP treatment.

Sini, who did not attend fundraising events during the campaign, also for the first time in office history will not permit district attorney employees from making contributions. Nor will he accept money from vendors that have dealings with the office.

Because he ran for district attorney last year while serving as Suffolk’s $171,000-a-year police commissioner, Sini was barred under state law from personally soliciting contributions during the district attorney’s race.

Aides say out of caution, Sini also played no role in fundraising. Now that he has been elected, Sini no longer is barred from soliciting funds.

The price of tickets for Sini’s fundraiser at Stonebridge in Smithtown starts at $250. It rises to $5,000 for benefactors, who get one ticket to a VIP reception attended by Sini, and up to $10,000 for event sponsors, who get three VIP tickets and special recognition at the reception.

A spokesman said Sini has instituted preliminary rules barring employee and vendor contributions, and a more extensive policy is under formulation with the help of Jennifer Rodgers, executive director of Columbia Law School’s Center for the Advancement of Public Integrity. Rodgers was on Sini’s transition team.

Rodgers is overhauling fundraising policy for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Vance last year returned a campaign contribution from President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer after reporters raised questions about Vance’s decision in 2012 to end a probe into fraud allegations into Trump and his children.