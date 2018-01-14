TODAY'S PAPER
By Rick Brand

Kara Hahn, Valerie Cartright back Vivian Viloria Fisher for Congress

Democrats Hahn, a Suffolk legislator, and Cartright, a Brookhaven Town Board member, back Viloria Fisher to take on GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Vivian Viloria Fisher has won the endorsements of

Vivian Viloria Fisher has won the endorsements of two prominent Democrats in her campaign for the party's nomination to challenge Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley). Photo Credit: James Escher

Two influential Brookhaven Democrats, Suffolk Legis. Kara Hahn and Brookhaven Town board member Valerie Cartright, have come out in support of former Suffolk Legis. Vivian Viloria Fisher in the five way Democratic battle to take on Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley).

The officials made their endorsements public in an announcement for a $150-a-head fundraiser for Fisher Feb. 1 at the Meadow Club in Port Jefferson Station.

Their endorsement could be a setback for former Suffolk Legis. Kate Browning, who until last month was colleague of Hahn’s in the legislature. Early in her career, Hahn worked for Fisher as a legislative aide. “Vivian would make a phenomenal congresswoman,” Hahn said. But she added, “I don’t have any problem with Kate.”

Rick Brand

Portrait
By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

