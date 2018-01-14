Updated January 14, 2018 5:00 AM

Two influential Brookhaven Democrats, Suffolk Legis. Kara Hahn and Brookhaven Town board member Valerie Cartright, have come out in support of former Suffolk Legis. Vivian Viloria Fisher in the five way Democratic battle to take on Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley).

The officials made their endorsements public in an announcement for a $150-a-head fundraiser for Fisher Feb. 1 at the Meadow Club in Port Jefferson Station.

Their endorsement could be a setback for former Suffolk Legis. Kate Browning, who until last month was colleague of Hahn’s in the legislature. Early in her career, Hahn worked for Fisher as a legislative aide. “Vivian would make a phenomenal congresswoman,” Hahn said. But she added, “I don’t have any problem with Kate.”

Rick Brand