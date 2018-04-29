No primary for Women’s Equality line in 1st CD

An effort to create a write-in primary for the Women’s Equality Party ballot line in the First Congressional District has fallen apart.

Although a petition was filed with eight signatures — three more than the minimum needed — to create what formally known as an “Opportunity to Ballot,” it arrived too late.

The petition, filed by Kathryn Mizhadi, reached the Suffolk County Board of Elections in Yaphank by mail on Monday April 23.

But U.S. District Judge Gary L. Sharpe, who oversees federal primaries under a consent decree with the state, had ordered that such petitions could no later than April 20.

Had the petition been successful it could have resulted in a multicandidate battle involving Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin and all six Democratic primary hopefuls for the votes of all 150 voters registered in the Women’s Equality Party in the First District.

Instead, former Suffolk County Legis. Kate Browning, who won the state party’s endorsement and filed timely petitions, will have the Women’s Equality line in November, no matter what happens in the Democratic primary.