Southold straw poll shows Levy taking a beating

Steve Levy's aspirations for governor took a beating Thursday in Southold, GOP sources said, when that town's party-committee straw poll Thursday found 10 for Levy and 18 against. Denis Noncarrow, GOP chairman in the North Fork town, said at first there was only discussion of the race. Told the reported results, he acknowledged his committee "was very split" - but believed the outcome closer. "A lot of people despise the guy," he said, "But a bunch liked him." Others confirm Rick Lazio easily beat Levy.

Noncarrow has endorsed Levy. The vote raises questions about Suffolk GOP chairman John Jay LaValle's claim that eight of 10 towns back Levy. Huntington and Islip have stayed with Lazio. "He was just being a good leader and wanted to take the temperature of his committee," said a veteran Southold committee member.

- Rick Brand