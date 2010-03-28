TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
Long IslandColumnists
By RICK BRAND

Southold straw poll shows Levy taking a beating

Print

Steve Levy's aspirations for governor took a beating Thursday in Southold, GOP sources said, when that town's party-committee straw poll Thursday found 10 for Levy and 18 against. Denis Noncarrow, GOP chairman in the North Fork town, said at first there was only discussion of the race. Told the reported results, he acknowledged his committee "was very split" - but believed the outcome closer. "A lot of people despise the guy," he said, "But a bunch liked him." Others confirm Rick Lazio easily beat Levy.

Noncarrow has endorsed Levy. The vote raises questions about Suffolk GOP chairman John Jay LaValle's claim that eight of 10 towns back Levy. Huntington and Islip have stayed with Lazio. "He was just being a good leader and wanted to take the temperature of his committee," said a veteran Southold committee member.

- Rick Brand

By RICK BRAND

Latest Long Island News

Lori Prisand, of Plainview, addresses the Oyster Bay Activists to town: Stop killing shelter dogs that can be rehabilitated
Newsday staff photographer Alejandra Villa Loarca. Newsday photographer snags top prize in photo contest
Jasmine Grace Marino, an advocate for women in Northwell to step up staff training on human trafficking signs
John McMorris, father of victim Andrew McMorris, holding Andrew McMorris memorial 5K, walk set for March
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has proposed legislation to Cuomo: Elected officials should release tax returns
Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota, left, and Sentencing delayed for former Suffolk DA
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search