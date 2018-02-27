Wanna have a personal talk about infrastructure with Suffolk’s County Executive Steve Bellone?

Pencil in March 28 for a fundraising soiree at the 120-acre Nissequogue Golf Club overlooking St. James Bay. Tickets range from $500 to as much as $10,000 for those who want to be event sponsors.

The invitation says Bellone will talk at the event about the “future of infrastructure.”

The timing of the fete comes just before the April 13 deadline for Bellone to submit his proposed 2019 capital budget.