Suffolk Legis. Jack Eddington and his wife, Patricia, the Brookhaven Town clerk, thrust themselves into the final chapter of immigrant Marcelo Lucero's murder last week, writing letters on behalf of convicted killer Jeffrey Conroy before his sentencing.

Of the more than 100 letters submitted to State Supreme Court Justice Robert W. Doyle by Conroy's family and friends, the Eddingtons were the only elected officials to speak out.

For politicians, such letters always bring potential for backlash in direct mailing and radio and TV ads down the road.

"It's like writing a letter with nitroglycerin," said Paul Sabatino, former counsel to the county legislature. "It can explode before you can put your signature on the bottom."

The Rev. Allan Ramirez, an advocate for Hispanic immigrants, said he views the Eddingtons' letters "as insensitive at best and at worst pandering to the anti-immigrant mentality" that may exist within their community.

However, Jon Schneider, Brookhaven Democratic chairman, defended the couple's action as a sincere effort to aid a family that lives nearby.

"I think it was a heartfelt personal thing," he said. "Jack and Pat have been successful in politics because they are two very genuine people who do things from the heart and not in a calculated way."

Eddington himself said he was not concerned about any prospective political backlash. "I don't care," he said. "It was the right thing to do."

His wife added, "If I can make life easier for people, that's what I try to do."

The couple said they each sent a letter after Robert Conroy, Jeffrey's father and a Medford neighbor of the Eddingtons, approached them. Conroy was active in the community, helping keep the Patchogue-Medford school sports program alive when the budget failed and later creating a separate sports program for younger kids, they said.

"It's a sad time," said the former assemblywoman, who was elected to her town post last November. "I was asked to write a letter because I know these people forever."

The Eddingtons' letters were sent on personal stationery and recounted their individual connections to the family - the lawmaker once taught Conroy's mother and the town clerk recalled that "Jeffrey was at his father's side" during fundraising efforts. Jack Eddington also said he saw Jeffrey help coach younger children.

In her letter, Patricia Eddington called the Conroys "a good hardworking family" now facing tragedy. "I just want you to know that Mr. Conroy, his wife and his children have always been there to support the community. I'm writing you today to support the family that has always supported others," she said.

Jack Eddington said the killing was "deplorable" and must be punished, but, he added, "I have to believe that, for a young man raised in such a family, redemption is possible."

Some Hispanic advocates, however, viewed the Eddingtons' letters as appearing to minimize the horrific crime.

"This has a tendency to anger a community of color when sympathy is extended to the perpetrator of a crime," said Assemb. Philip Ramos (D-Central Islip).

Others felt the Eddingtons' focus was too narrow. "Our job as elected officials is to heal the entire community," said Mayor Paul Pontieri of Patchogue, where the crime occurred. "It's not to give an opinion on the judgment, or influence the opinion of a judge."

However, political consultant Michael Dawidziak, who works mainly for Republicans, said the Eddingtons deserve "a lot of credit" for the flak they will likely take. "Everything is fodder for negative campaigning and they know it," he said.