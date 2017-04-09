It may be 18 months early, but former Suffolk Legis. Vivian Viloria-Fisher is weighing a possible run against Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) next year.

“We’re not quite there yet,” said Fisher, 69, an East Setauket Democrat who was term limited in 2011 after 12 years as a county legislator.

“I am exploring my viability, listening to folks and what they have to say,” she said” From all the conversations I hope to take it to the next step and hopefully announce my candidacy in the near future.”

Viloria-Fisher, who also ran a losing race for Brookhaven supervisor, said she hopes to make a decision by summer.

“It’s a big district — there’s a lot to be done and a lot of money to raise, “ she said. “I have to see what kind of enthusiasm there is, before I move ahead.” She added: “I don’t sense a lot of enthusiasm for what’s going on in Congress right now.”

Lillian Clayman, Brookhaven Democratic chairwoman, said Viloria-Fisher has spoken to her, as have several other potential contenders.

Clayman took no position on Viloria-Fisher’s possible candidacy, saying she wants to get through this year’s town and county elections before concentrating on the 2018 congressional race.

“We can’t win without a strong local base,” said Clayman. But she said Republican President Donald Trump has generated tremendous activism within the Democratic Party, noting that the number of town committee members has jumped from 140 to 330 in the past year.