Coming Sunday: Long Island Divided
Newsday sent testers undercover with hidden cameras to go house hunting on Long Island. Did real estate agents treat our testers of different races the same?
Watch the trailer for Long Island Divided.
Newsday sent testers undercover with hidden cameras to go house hunting on Long Island. Did real estate agents treat our testers of different races the same?
Watch the trailer for Long Island Divided.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.