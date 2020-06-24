Cops: Pair face charges after 7-Eleven disturbance in Commack
Two men were arrested on weapons and drug charges after one of them flashed a gun at a 7-Eleven in Commack Tuesday night, Suffolk County police said.
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the 7-Eleven, 362 Veterans Memorial Highway, about 9:45 p.m., police said.
Inside the store, Robert Sperduti, 22, of Huntington, “displayed a handgun to the cashier,” police said. When officers arrived, Sperduti tried to run away but was apprehended a short time later, police said.
Police also arrested Robert Cano, 19 of Smithtown, and found him carrying Xanax without a prescription. Investigators later determined Cano sold the gun to Sperduti, police said.
Sperduti is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and menacing. Cano was charged with third-degree sale of a firearm, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said.
Both defendants were arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday.
According to court records, bail was issued for Sperduti at $15,000 bond and $5,000 cash. He did not post it, records said. His lawyer could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.
Cano was released on his own recognizance, records said. His Manhattan-based lawyer, Scott Zerner, said a temporary order of protection was also issued against Cano, barring him from contact with the 7-Eleven cashier.
Zerner said of Cano, “He maintains his innocence.”
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.