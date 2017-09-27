Both Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as Valley Stream and the cities of Glen Cove and Long Beach, have been designated as under some level of “fiscal stress” by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
DiNapoli’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System relies on 2016 financial information provided by 1,043 local governments in the state. The scores are created based on nine financial metrics including fund balance, cash on hand and patterns of operating deficits. The monitoring system also looks at population trends, poverty and unemployment for the context in which local governments function.
“Although the number of local governments designated as fiscally stressed has declined noticeably, there are still too many communities struggling with chronic budget strain,” DiNapoli said in a news release Wednesday. “Looking to the future, local officials should exercise fiscal caution through sensible spending decisions, realistic revenue projections and proper long-term planning.”
Nassau, Suffolk, Long Beach and Glen Cove are in the second-highest category of “moderate fiscal stress,” along with 10 other communities.
Valley Stream and nine other municipalities in the state have been listed as “susceptible to fiscal stress.”
Officials from the five Long Island municipalities were not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
