Suffolk police are looking for a Coram man wanted for reckless endangerment after he shot a gun during an argument earlier this year, authorities said Monday.

Police said Jeffrey Plummer, 62, is also wanted on two outstanding bench warrants for criminal possession of a controlled substance and New York State vehicle and traffic law violations.

No one was injured in the March 21 shooting, when Plummer fired at least three times during a dispute with another man at Plummer’s Route 112 home, police said. He then fled.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to Plummer’s arrest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip by calling Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by emailing at www.tipsubmit.com.

All tips are confidential.