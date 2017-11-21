TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Jeffrey Plummer, of Coram, wanted for reckless endangerment

Suffolk police said Jeffrey Plummer, 62, of Coram,

Suffolk police said Jeffrey Plummer, 62, of Coram, fired a gun 3 times at his home earlier this year during a dispute with another man and is wanted for reckless endangerment. Photo Credit: Suffolk police said Jeffrey Plummer, 62, of Coram, fired a gun 3 times at his home earlier this year during a dispute with another man and is wanted for reckless endangerment.

By Nicholas Spangler  nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Suffolk police are looking for a Coram man wanted for reckless endangerment after he shot a gun during an argument earlier this year, authorities said Monday.

Police said Jeffrey Plummer, 62, is also wanted on two outstanding bench warrants for criminal possession of a controlled substance and New York State vehicle and traffic law violations.

No one was injured in the March 21 shooting, when Plummer fired at least three times during a dispute with another man at Plummer’s Route 112 home, police said. He then fled.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to Plummer’s arrest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip by calling Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by emailing at www.tipsubmit.com.

All tips are confidential.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

