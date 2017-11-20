TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 41° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 41° Good Evening
Long Island

Cops: Man smashed and grabbed from Massapequa businesses

By Robert Brodsky  robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Nassau police are searching for a man who used a hammer on Sunday morning to smash the front door of three Massapequa businesses, swiping cash and other items, authorities said.

The burglar used a wooden-handled hammer shortly after 2 a.m. to shatter the front glass doors of JJ Princess Nails, Vidcom Filmworks and EQ Nails & Spa, all on Merrick Road, authorities said.

The suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash, nail polish and tools, according to detectives from the Seventh Precinct in Seaford.

Police describe the suspect as roughly 6-feet tall with an average build, mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a gray winter hat with white stripes, a red hooded North Face sweatshirt, black pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Headshot

Robert Brodsky is a Nassau County political reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The entrance of the United States Merchant Marine Officials: USMMA restored to full accreditation
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire Officials: At least 30 hurt in upstate blasts, fire
Left to right, Jiachen Lee, Arooba Ahmed and 3 LI students named Siemens finalists
Laura Gillen announced members of her bipartisan transition Supervisor-elect announces transition team
The set of a film Billy Crystal is First responders crash Billy Crystal set
The 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will see Mayor: Thanksgiving parade security ‘stronger’
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE