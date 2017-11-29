TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Coram man convicted of manslaughter in girlfriend’s death

By Valerie Bauman  valerie.bauman@newsday.com @valeriereports
A Coram man was convicted Wednesday of causing the death of his children’s mother during a party at her Central Islip home in July, authorities said.

Bryan Bethea, 30, was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and faces five to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 10. The jury acquitted him of first-degree manslaughter.

“We’re very pleased with the jury returning a not-guilty verdict on the sole count in the indictment, manslaughter first-degree,” said Michael Brown, Bethea’s Central Islip-based attorney.

Brown said he and his client are weighing whether to appeal the lesser manslaughter conviction.

Suffolk County prosecutors said Bethea wrapped both arms around the victim, Shantel Scott, 27, lifted her in the air and dropped her on the ground during an argument. Bethea then slapped his girlfriend after she got up off the ground, causing her head to hit a wall, prosecutors said.

Scott later went to sleep and never regained consciousness. She was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said she suffered a fractured skull and internal bleeding.

