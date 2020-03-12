The state is banning all gatherings with 500 people or more in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases in New York State has grown to 328, Cuomo said at a news conference in Albany. Of those, 112 are new.

“This is going to get worse before it gets better,” Cuomo said. “That was always the fact.”

For gatherings under 500 people and venues, capacity will be slashed by 50%, Cuomo said. The order impacts Broadway theaters in Manhattan at 5 p.m. Thursday, and everywhere else at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The order does not impact schools, hospitals, mass transit and nursing homes, he said.

All nonmedical visitors will be barred from nursing homes, he said.

Cuomo admitted the measure “sounds very difficult … if you care about someone in a nursing home, the last thing you want is to endanger that person.”

He said the focus is on cutting the density of people to slow the COVID-19 outbreak while making sure there are enough hospital beds to accommodate the most severely ill patients.

Large gatherings canceled

De Blasio said Thursday that while New Yorkers are “going to have to make a lot of changes” in day-to-day life, his administration is working to find a balance between instituting restrictions needed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic while also maintaining as much “normalcy” as possible.

The mayor, in an interview early Thursday morning on CNN, said while there is a need to reduce large gatherings he said the city has no plans to shut down public transit, including the subway system, because of how it would affect businesses.

And while de Blasio said he agrees with the travel ban announced Wednesday night by President Donald Trump, he said the United States and New York City specifically need greater access to automated testing — and that more needs to be done in order to be proactive and quell potential outbreaks.

“We’re going to have to make a lot of changes in our lives, but it’s something we cannot overdo,” de Blasio said.

He said his administration is “worried about people who have no money” and how blanket restrictions and forced closures would immediately affect them. He also said that concern extends to figuring out a way to make schools safe for students while working to avoid full closures, since “a lot of parents have no option” with alternate-care provisions for their children if not in school.

The mayor said the city would work toward temporary closures of schools where a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified and would work to identify as soon as possible families with vulnerable members, at the greatest risk, while providing a “thorough cleaning” of those buildings in order to restore normalcy as soon as possible.

Call to mobilize resources

De Blasio said his administration also has determined there are about 1,000 ventilators in the public health care system, which will enable New York to deal with the immediate cases being faced — but said the federal government should be mobilizing resources, almost as if in a “wartime” situation, in order to be able to provide for potential patients if the outbreak begins to grow exponentially.

As a proactive measure, de Blasio said officials will recommend the cancellation of elective surgeries in order to focus health services.

“We’re not going to rush to close everything and anything,” de Blasio said, adding: “I’m still looking for something short of full closure everywhere.”

City health experts have told the mayor that they expect the city will be dealing with coronavirus for at least six months, he said later on 1010/WINS AM.

"We're preparing for a battle here," he said. "We are going to spend most of this year fighting this battle."

De Blasio noted that he and his wife have not been tested for the virus. He said neither he nor his wife are showing any symptoms, they have not traveled and they don't believe they've been in contact with an infected person.

"We are just the kind of people who don't need testing," he said.

On CNN, de Blasio said that because New York City has been proactive in dealing with the situation, he doesn’t think things will become as drastic as they are in places like Italy, which has mandated the closure of all businesses except for supermarkets and pharmacies and said the best advice in helping New York maintain some semblance of normalcy is age-old.

“If you’re sick, stay home,” de Blasio said. “If you think you might be sick, stay home.”