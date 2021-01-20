TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
37° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Suffolk Police Lt. Robert Van Zeyl dies from coronavirus, officials say

Suffolk Police Lt. Robert Van Zeyl died from

Suffolk Police Lt. Robert Van Zeyl died from coronavirus on Tuesday. Credit: SCPD

By Bridget Murphy bridget.murphy@newsday.com @ByBridgetMurphy
Print

A veteran Suffolk County Police Department lieutenant died Wednesday from the coronavirus, marking the first such fatality among the active ranks of the law enforcement agency that now will honor him with a line-of-duty funeral.

Lt. Robert Van Zeyl, 60, was a divorced father of two who had worked in Suffolk's Second Precinct in the Town of Huntington since 2015, according to department officials.

They said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 3 before his hospitalization began a week later.

Van Zeyl joined the department in February 1985, serving "with distinction" for nearly 36 years, Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said in a statement.

He earned more than a dozen awards, including two "Cop of the Month" honors and an "Excellent Police Duty Award" for making a dozen or more self-initiated drunken driving arrests in one year, officials said.

Van Zeyl started out working in the Fifth Precinct, headquartered in Patchogue, before earning a promotion to sergeant in 1994 and becoming a lieutenant in 2003. He served as commanding officer of the Applicant Investigation Section and the Administrative Service Bureau before moving to the Second Precinct, officials said.

Sgt. Jack Smithers, who worked with Van Zeyl in that precinct, called the late lieutenant "a great boss, and more importantly, a great friend," in a statement from the department.

Stuart Cameron, the Suffolk department's top uniformed officer, said he and Van Zeyl were sworn into the department at the same time.

He called Van Zeyl's death "heartbreaking," saying in a statement that it "exemplifies the multifaceted dangers that members of our department face every day to keep the residents of our county safe."

Bridget Murphy is a Newsday criminal justice reporter.

Latest Long Island News

Health care worker administering a COVID-19 vaccine in Cuomo: It may take more than seven months to vaccinate eligible groups
The 93-acre property in Riverhead now acquired as Suffolk acquires 93-acre waterfront Riverhead preserve
Smithtown Highway Superintendent Robert Murphy outside Highway Department LI town leaders urge state to offer vaccines to municipal workers
A developer's proposal called for building 26 condominium Voters reject sale of shuttered West Islip elementary school
High jackpot numbers at stake for Wednesday's Powerball Charities among winners when LI Lottery hopefuls form pool
Eugene Leavy of East Northport is expected to VA hospital begins vaccinating LI veterans
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search