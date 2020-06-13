Cuomo: NY becomes 'the anomaly' as other states struggle with COVID-19

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said 32 people died of COVID-19 on Friday as the pandemic numbers in New York continue to trend favorably.

“All the news is good. All the news is very, very good,” he said Saturday of the state’s coronavirus statistics.

The number of hospitalizations statewide, he said, were the lowest since March 20, near the beginning of the crisis.

Cuomo, at a briefing in New York City on Saturday, continued to credit New Yorkers for their actions in helping the numbers fall.

"The people of this state, by their actions, have saved thousands of lives,” he said.

As the state continues to reopen – Long Island began Phase 2 of reopening on Wednesday – the governor said a new focus will be on daily test results by region.

On Long Island on Friday, 1% of those tested had the virus.

The governor, however, issued words of warning as he cited the state of the pandemic elsewhere in the United States. About half the states, he said, have shown an increase in the number of cases recently. And 14 states have seen a 25% increase in cases in the past week.

“Be careful,” he said. “New York is the anomaly.”

The state, once the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, has the lowest rate of transmission of any state in the country even as it reopens its economy and institutions, Cuomo said a day earlier.

And for the first time since the pandemic hit, Suffolk County on Friday recorded a full 24-hour period without a new death linked to COVID-19, County Executive Steve Bellone said.

On Friday, Long Island continued to report relatively low levels of new coronavirus cases, according to state data. Nassau had 54 new cases, and Suffolk had 47. The state overall reported 822 new cases, with just under half them, or 437, in New York City.

Long Island returned 1% positives from testing on Thursday, while New York City saw 1.5% of positives. The death toll statewide from the virus was 42 people Thursday.

Early closings today for some LI parks

Orient Beach State Park and Field 6 at Jones Beach had reached capacity as of 10:15 a.m. Saturday and were closed to incoming visitors and traffic. Roberto Moses State Park and Bayard Cutting Arboretum were closed as of 11:45 a.m.

With Joan Gralla

Check back for updates on this developing story.