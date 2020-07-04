Amid COVID-19 spikes elsewhere, little change on LI, in NY

New York State and Long Island continued to hold the line against COVID-19 going into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urged people to remain steadfast as the virus spikes elsewhere in the country.

"New Yorkers bent the curve of this deadly virus by being smart and taking proper precautions throughout this pandemic, and that's reflected in yesterday's low hospitalizations and rate of positive tests," Cuomo said.

The governor noted that 11 COVID-19 deaths occurred in the state Friday, a slight increase from the nine fatalities the day before, but a tremendous drop from the peak of nearly 800 deaths a day in April. A total of 844 people remained hospitalized, a drop of 13 from the prior day. And the state saw 726 new cases from 62,403 people tested, a 1.16% level of infection — a slight dip from the 1.38% the day before, according to state data released Saturday.

The infection level on Long Island was 1.00%, and in New York City was 1.40%.

Still, Cuomo — aware that the summer holiday poses risks of a rise in infection and that other states continue to see record daily cases — urged caution.

"However, our actions today determine our numbers tomorrow, and as we move through this holiday weekend, I strongly urge everyone to closely follow state guidance on safe practices and local governments to enforce that guidance," he said.

Nassau saw 41 new cases, for a total of 41,988, and Suffolk 47, bringing its total 41,585, according to the state data.

New York City had 368 new cases, for a total of 216,730.

"Being New York tough means being New York smart: wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing," Cuomo said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.