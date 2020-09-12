NY records 36th straight day with COVID-19 infection rate below 1%

New York State had two deaths Friday — one in Nassau County — from COVID-19 as the state registered a record number of tests and continued to keep its infection rate below 1%, according to state figures.

The two deaths — the other coming in Albany County — represented a dramatic and sustained improvement from the early days of COVID-19 when the state was seeing nearly 800 deaths a day.

New York also had a record-high number of tests on Friday — 102,925 — of which 849, or 0.82%, were positive, the state said. The figure marked the 36th straight day of the infection rate remaining below 1%.

"Testing is a cornerstone of our efforts to keep New Yorkers safe from COVID-19. The more testing you do, the more accurate a picture of the virus' spread you have," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. "Yesterday's record-high number of tests helps the state make informed decisions to protect the welfare of New Yorkers, and helps them make informed decisions for themselves."

Cuomo added, "But testing alone isn't enough, and we need residents to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands. We will get out on the other side of this together, but in the meantime we have to stay New York Tough."

Long Island saw its infection rate inch up to 1.4%, compared to the 1.3% rate on Thursday and 1% Wednesday, the figures showed. Cuomo and other state officials have said the recent increase in cases on Long Island might be linked to students at SUNY Oneonta who are from Long Island. The college sent home all students after an outbreak of more than 650 cases.

Nassau County saw 83 new cases, for a total of 45,633, and Suffolk saw 81 new cases, bringing its total to 45,615.

New York City had 306 new cases for a total of 237,558, the figures said.

The governor also announced that New York State has distributed 6 million bottles of NYS Clean hand sanitizer. Throughout the pandemic, hand sanitizer has been provided at no charge to health care facilities, government agencies, food banks, schools, colleges, public housing, public transportation, prisons, first responders, front line workers, and houses of worship.

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,359 establishments in New York City and Long Island on Friday and observed four that were not in compliance with state requirements. That included one establishment in Suffolk and another in Nassau.

