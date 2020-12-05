For yet another devastating day, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo pleaded with New Yorkers to keep up their guard against COVID-19 Saturday, even as the growing tally of hospitalizations and deaths showed people's resolve, if anything, was weakening.

Cuomo said he was concerned that the majority of new cases — 1,762 of them on Long Island — can be traced back to more private settings, rather than bars and restaurants.

"What's troubling is we are seeing a new trend where the majority of cases are traced to households and private gatherings," the governor said. "I understand New Yorkers may be feeling COVID fatigue, especially now that we have entered the holiday season and the first batch of vaccines is a couple weeks away, but if there was ever a time to double down and be vigilant, it's now."

The state's overall infection rate was 4.99%, far above the 2.86% average that occurred in the second week of November, according to state figures. The infection rate in focus areas was 6.17%, a jump from the 4.81% in that period last month. Even outside the focus areas, the infection rate was 4.59%, a significant rise from the 2.47% in that period last month, the figures showed.

"We continue to implement our data-driven winter plan and we are laser-focused on making sure New York's hospitals have enough capacity," Cuomo said.

A total of 621 additional New Yorkers were hospitalized Friday for a total of 4,318, the figures showed. The number of people in ICUs grew by 30 to 825, with 32 more people placed on intubation for a total of 435.

Sixty-nine New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus — including eight in Suffolk and three in Nassau — for a statewide total of 27,089, the figures showed.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Long Island, Suffolk saw 1,064 new cases for a total of 65,993, the state figures showed. A total of 354 people were hospitalized, an increase of 17, according to county figures.

Forty-four were new admissions, and 53 people were in the ICU, a decrease of three. Twenty-nine people were intubated.

Overall, Suffolk had a positivity rate of 6.2%, county figures showed.

Nassau saw 698 new cases for a total of 64,359.

Nassau's positivity rate was 5% of 14,066 tested, said County Executive Laura Curran. Nassau County’s hospitals reported 316 COVID-19-related patients with 42 in ICU and 22 on ventilators, she said.

"The vaccine is on the horizon but it is not the time to let our guard down. Infections continue to rise across New York and the nation reminding us that this virus is still here and still dangerous," Curran said.

Curran added, "I know the holiday season brings unique challenges, but we all need to keep doing our part to contain the spread of COVID-19 to save lives, keep our businesses open and kids in school. I urge residents to wear masks in public, avoid unsafe gatherings and get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed."

Cuomo reminded New Yorkers how they bent the curve early in the virus, and expressed optimism people could do the same again.

"They already did the best job in the country the first time around, going from the highest infection rate to one of the lowest, and I have no doubt if we continue to stay smart, we will get through this together — stronger, tougher and more loving than before," he said.

There have been 12,326 cases in the last week in New York City, totaling 304,862 since the pandemic came to the city in February, and 87 deaths over the week, for a total of at least 19,653 deaths based on a positive lab test, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The department reported that all of its key indicators — cases, deaths, hospitalizations — are "increasing."

With Matthew Chayes

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.