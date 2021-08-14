Walgreens and CVS started on Saturday administering a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to transplant recipients and others with compromised immune systems, the companies said.

The move follows authorization for a third shot by the Food and Drug Administration and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It also comes as Long Island registered 691 additional cases Friday, 335 in Nassau and 356 in Suffolk, according to state figures released Saturday.

The state had 13 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, one of them in Suffolk, the figures said.

The CDC has said immunocompromised people often have a poor response to the vaccine and can suffer severe, prolonged illness when exposed to the coronavirus. A third shot could jump-start their immune system, the agency said.

People eligible for the third booster shot include those undergoing cancer treatment, stem cell or organ transplant recipients, people living with HIV or those who are receiving immunosuppressive treatments.

For Walgreens, same-day appointments are available on a walk-in basis at select Walgreens stores. Patients should bring their vaccination record to appointments and will be required to attest to their eligibility, the company said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Walgreens is committed to administering COVID-19 vaccines to our most vulnerable populations as quickly and safely as possible," said Kevin Ban, Walgreens chief medical officer.

CVS said people could schedule vaccination appointments on their website.

The extra dose is available only to those high-risk groups — not the general public.

The CDC recommends that people receiving the third dose should get the same vaccine as their initial series. The third shot should be administered at least four weeks after completing the second shot.

Patients must be 18 or older to receive the Moderna vaccine, or 12 and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The opportunity for a booster shot does not apply to the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Elsewhere, St. Joseph's College, which has a campus in Patchogue, will now require COVID-19 vaccinations for both students and staff, as well as masking by everyone on its campus, officials said.

The school had recently implemented a vaccination mandate for students returning to in-person learning this fall.

"With the continued increase in COVID infection and hospitalization rates across the country and in our own region, we are now faced with the reality that it is also necessary to mandate vaccination for all SJC faculty and staff," said a college statement.

Faculty and staff not already vaccinated will need to begin the vaccination process no later than Sept. 3, officials said.

In addition, the college will be reinstating its full mask mandate for all — including students, faculty, staff and visitors — while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

All students returning to in-person instruction at SUNY and CUNY schools statewide this fall must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Long Island, this includes State University of New York at Stony Brook, SUNY College at Old Westbury, SUNY Farmingdale, Nassau Community College and Suffolk County Community College.

The mandate is pending full FDA approval of at least one vaccine beyond the current emergency authorization, but Stony Brook and Farmingdale will require dorm residents to be vaccinated even before full approval.

Adelphi University is requiring all students to be fully vaccinated before returning to the Garden City campus for the start of the fall semester, according to its website.

Hofstra University is requiring employees and students returning to in-person instruction to be vaccinated.

Molloy College, located in Rockville Centre, is requiring that all students be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 25.

Across the state, a total of 4,474 of the 152,641 people tested were positive for the virus on Friday, for a positivity rate of 2.93%, state figures show.

The state had 1,654 people hospitalized, an increase of 93, and 347 people in the ICU, a bump of 49, according to state figures.

The Island's seven-day positivity average was 3.69% on Friday, a slight dip from the 3.75% rate on Thursday, the figures showed.

"The Delta variant is a very serious threat, especially for people who are still unvaccinated," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We've made great progress considering where we were when COVID first ambushed our state, but if we want to defeat this virus, it is imperative that every New Yorker takes the vaccine. Every shot in the arm brings us closer to victory, so if you haven't yet, I urge you to come to one of our many sites and get vaccinated — for your own safety and for everyone you love."

Check back for more on this developing story.

Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.