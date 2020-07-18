On what promises to be a scorching day, Robert Moses State Park and fields 2 and 6 at Jones Beach are already filled and closed to new visitors, officials said Saturday morning.

Field 6 was closed by 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Robert Moses was declared at capacity by 9:40 a.m., according to the New York State parks' website.

Field 2 and the West Bathhouse at Jones Beach were closed to new visitors as of 11:10 a.m., according to the state parks' website.

The beaches at Lido Beach and Lido West town parks are also closed to additional visitors, Hempstead officials said on Twitter.

In Long Beach, officials said they expect to reach capacity by noon and will stop the sales of non-resident beach passes at that time.

Saturday is predicted to be very hot, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s on Long Island. A heat advisory has been issued from noon Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday.

State parks officials recommended that visitors try Heckscher State Park in East Islip, where attendance was light.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

COVID-19 numbers remain low

COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State again hit a new low and the statewide infection rate remained relatively steady, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday.

A total of 743 people remained hospitalized, a decrease of 22 patients, according to state figures. That is a new low from March, Cuomo said.

Of the 69,817 coronavirus tests conducted in New York State on Friday, 754 — or 1.08% — came back positive, according to state figures.

On Long Island, the percentage of positive results ticked up slightly, from 0.9% on Thursday to 1% on Friday. New York City's infection rate went from 1% on Thursday to 1.3% on Friday, according to state figures.

An additional 11 people died of causes related to COVID-19 on Friday, Cuomo said. He said another 754 cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 406,305.

"As New York continues to show progress combating COVID-19 with low hospitalizations and a low rate of positive cases, we remain alarmed by spikes in much of the country and the risk of a lack of compliance at home as the state pursues a phased, data-driven reopening," Cuomo said. "New Yorkers' vigilance, courage and adoption of basic behaviors — mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing — has driven our ability to control the virus, and we have to continue on that path to success."