As coronavirus cases surge nationwide, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Saturday announced that all out-of-state visitors must quarantine for at least three days upon arrival and then obtain a negative test result to get out of quarantine.

Residents of New Jersey, Connecticut and other states that border New York are exempt.

New Yorkers who travel out of state also must quarantine upon return for at least three days and are able to exit a quarantine if they obtain a negative test after that. They would stay in a 14-day quarantine if they test positive, Cuomo said.

The announcement came less than a month before Thanksgiving and as Chanukah and Christmas approach.

"Thanksgiving is going to create an increase in the (infection) rate, because Thanksgiving is going to be complicated," with families gathering despite the pandemic, the governor said.

"People feel safe when they’re with people they know," Cuomo said.

But, he said, "Just because they’re your family doesn’t mean they’re safe from COVID."

Visitors to New York must test negative within three days before arrival and have proof of the negative test result, Cuomo said. After three days of quarantine, they can take an test on the fourth day and, if they’re negative, they will be released from the quarantine, he said.

New York is exempting contiguous states because, Cuomo said, with commuters from states like New Jersey and Connecticut arriving in the state to work five days a week, including them "is unworkable," even as test-positivity rates in those states are rising.

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Oct. 27, 2020. Guam and Puerto Rico, not pictured, are also on the list.

For weeks, New York has had a quarantine system based upon states’ positive-test-result rates. But with all but a few states now on the list, that system was no longer functioning well, Cuomo said.

The percentage of New Yorkers who tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday fell slightly, to 1.49% from 1.53%, Cuomo said.

The rate was 3% in the "microclusters" in Brooklyn and Queens and in Rockland and Orange counties, where infection rates are higher and where a disproportionately large amount of testing is performed, he said. With those areas excluded, the statewide positivity rate was 1.3%.

"That’s very good news," Cuomo said, noting that only Vermont and Maine have lower positivity rates.

The governor said the policy of imposing restrictions in neighborhoods in the state where infections are more widespread is working.

"Anecdotally, the hospitals and health care agencies suggest they are seeing a positive shift in those microcluster zones," he said.

"I believe we go their attention in the red zones" with increased restrictions and enforcement, he said.

"They are displeased with me, but the infection rate came down and I believe lives will be saved," he said.