COVID-19 "remains a serious concern" for the state, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said on Saturday, and he urged New Yorkers to continue following measures to prevent the spread of the virus as efforts continue to widen the vaccine distribution network.

Long Island and the mid-Hudson region have the state's highest average percentage of positives, which increased slightly on Friday for both areas. On Long Island, the seven-day positivity average rose to 4.35% on Friday, from 4.24% on Thursday. The average rose Friday for the Mid-Hudson region to 4.49%, from 4.44% on Thursday.

The statewide seven-day average is 3.16%.

There were 663 new positve COVID-19 cases in Nassau and 664 new cases in Suffolk on Friday. Statewide there were 6,600 new positives.

"COVID-19 remains a serious concern for all New Yorkers, and we can't let our guard down until more New Yorkers are vaccinated and the infection rate drops further," Cuomo said in a news release. "New York State is using every tool it has to combat the virus and getting shots in arms as fast as possible throughout the state."

The virus proved fatal for 77 New Yorkers on Friday, including four in Nassau and five in Suffolk.

"How we fare depends on what we do, and washing hands, social distancing and masking up are crucial tools we can use to protect each other in this fight against the virus," Cuomo said. "New York has a widening vaccine distribution network, but until more New Yorkers are able to take the vaccine we need to stay vigilant."