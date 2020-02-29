Officials in Washington state said a person has died of COVID-19, the first such death in the United States, and President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he will address the nation about the coronavirus threat.

Washington state officials issued a terse news release announcing the death, gave no details and scheduled a news conference.

Trump tweeted that he'll speak about developments at a White House news conference at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. That news conference had not started as of 1:45 p.m.

In the state of Washington, state and King County health officials said "new people (have been) identified with the infection, one of whom died." They did not say how many new cases there are.

Amy Reynolds of the Washington state health department said in a brief telephone interview: "We are dealing with an emergency evolving situation."

Meanwhile in New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the state can begin testing immediately for the deadly virus.

In a statement released Saturday, Cuomo said he had spoken with Vice President Mike Pence, who has been put in charge of leading response to the virus.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cuomo said the state's test for COVID-19 has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and that testing will begin immediately at Wadsworth Lab near the state Capitol in Albany. This move would provide quicker turnaround for results.

"When I spoke to Vice President Pence, I urged him to approve New York State's Coronavirus test — we just received word that our test has been approved by the FDA," Cuomo said. "This approval will expedite wait time and improve New York's ability to more effectively manage the Coronavirus situation as it unfolds."

On Saturday, the Nassau County Health Department reported that 74 people were being monitored daily and in voluntary self-isolation, down from 79 on Thursday. On Friday, the Suffolk Health Department said 21 people there were in home isolation, down from 30 on Thursday.

There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State, though one person is under investigation in New York City.

As state and big-city public health labs awaited a fix for faulty COVID-19 test kits from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York City and the state sought permission this week to run their own version of the test.

Since emerging in China in December, COVID-19 has sickened more than 85,000 people and killed more than 2,900 around the world.

Trump's Saturday appearance also comes after health officials disclosed a second case of coronavirus in the United States in someone who had not traveled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus.

Health officials in Washington state, and in California and Oregon, worried about the coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities after confirming three patients were infected by unknown means.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States is considered small.

With Joie Tyrrell

Check back for updates on this developing story.