Two veterans who had coronavirus, as well as other underlying medical conditions, died this week at Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University, officials at the home said in a letter.

"Our hearts are extremely heavy as we mourn the passing of these two veterans, who served our nation with honor and dignity during its hour of need," read a letter signed by Fred Sganga, executive director of the home, and several other officials on Friday.

Sganga said the two veterans were "beloved members" at the home, a 350-bed nursing facility that serves military veterans and their families.

"On behalf of everyone here, we offer our sincere condolences to their family and friends. We are grieving with them," Sganga said.

As of Friday, 20 residents had tested positive for coronavirus, with 18 getting care at the home and two at Stony Brook University Hospital, Sganga said. There are also two veterans who have been tested and are considered "persons under investigation."

The 18 who have tested positive and the two awaiting results are located in nursing units 1C, 2D, 3C and 3D, Sganga said.

Since March 10, four employees have also tested positive for the virus, 23 have been tested but had negative results and four others have been sent home while they await results, Sganga said.

All employees are screened with a temperature check before they begin their shifts, he said.

Though medical professionals have reported low supplies of personal protective equipment across hospitals, Sganga said supplies at the home "remain strong" and "major deliveries" are expected to arrive next week.

A call to the home was not immediately returned Saturday.