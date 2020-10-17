Movie theaters on Long Island can open Friday, as long as they limit attendance to 25% and have no more than 50 people per viewing screen, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday.

Cuomo said movie theaters may open so long as their area's infection rate has remained below 2% for 14 days and have no cluster zones.

The announcement does not allow movie theaters to open in New York City, Cuomo said.

For those theaters that can open, people must wear masks at all times except when they are seated as well as when they are eating or drinking, according to the state.

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Oct. 13, 2020. Guam and Puerto Rico, not pictured, are also on the list.

Assigned seating will be required in all theaters, and social distancing will be required at all times. Theater staffing will be tasked with controlling seating, occupancy and traffic.

Theaters will also be required to meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards, the state said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cuomo also spoke about the state's "micro-cluster strategy" in fighting the virus, saying that the amount of testing has been so widespread and targeted that officials can trace outbreaks to a block-by-block level. These clusters continue in Queens, Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties, he said.

"If you have a cluster, there is a lack of compliance" with wearing masks and social distancing, he said. "If people are following the rules, the virus is not spreading."

Cuomo specifically pointed to a Sweet 16 party that took place Sept. 25 at The Miller Place Inn on Long Island, after which 37 people tested positive for COVID-19. The party had 81 guests, exceeding the state maximum of 50, officials said, noting not all attendees were wearing masks. The venue has since been fined $12,000.

The governor said mitigation efforts in cluster areas are working. He noted a cluster area in Brooklyn that had a 6.6% infection rate in the period of Sept. 27 through Oct. 3, had a rate of 4.9% Friday.

The state's overall infection rate was 1.1% Friday. The cluster areas had a rate of 4.34%, and the rate for areas outside the clusters was 1.02%, he said.

The state had nine deaths related to coronavirus Friday, he said.

On Friday, the East Meadow School District said that a student on remote instruction at

Meadowbrook Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. The student has been on remote instruction since the start of the school year, officials said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.