Cuomo looking at canceling St. Pat's Day parade because of coronavirus concerns

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday said New York is considering canceling the traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City after Boston did as part of continued precautions against spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“That’s one of the things we’re looking at,” Cuomo told CNN. He said New York has about 25 more cases of the coronavirus since Monday, when the state led the nation with 142 cases.

Cuomo also continued to blame the Trump administration for testing only “a fraction” of the cases tested by China and South Korea.

“Our country does not have the same capacity to do the massive testing that other countries did,” Cuomo said, calling that fact “unacceptable" on Monday. “We have to tell our federal government that you have increase your testing dramatically.”

Earlier on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced there were 25 cases of coronavirus in the city, up from 20 as of Monday’s count. The mayor urged calm.

"Transmission is not that easy,” de Blasio told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “It takes direct person to person contact."

Cuomo said on Monday that there were 142 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State, including the executive director of the Port Authority and an EMS worker with the FDNY — the first confirmed case of a first responder who tested positive, according to his union.

On Monday, de Blasio said the cases in New York City were driven mostly by a lawyer in Westchester who has been diagnosed with the virus. His cluster has been what de Blasio called "the No. 1 generator."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The lawyer is hospitalized in Manhattan.

According to the World Health Organization, there were 109,577 cases globally as of Monday, with 3,809 deaths. The majority — 80,904 cases and 3,123 deaths — are in China.

In the United States, also as of Monday, there were 423 cases and 19 deaths in 35 states, including the District of Columbia, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Oxiris Barbot, de Blasio's health commissioner, said Monday that infections could continue until at least September.

Check back for updates on this developing story.