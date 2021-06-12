The rate of coronavirus infections in New York State, once the pandemic’s epicenter, continues to decline, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office, echoing a downward trend seen across the United States.

In a news release Saturday, Cuomo’s office said the positivity rate has hit record lows for 15 consecutive days, and the latest positivity rate is 0.44%, averaged over seven days, a decline for 68 consecutive days.

The percent of New Yorkers aged 18 and up with a completed vaccination series is 60.7%; the rate for at least one dose is 69.5%.

Cuomo’s office announced on Monday that most remaining pandemic-related restrictions would be lifted once the latter rate hits 70%.

Those restrictions cover capacity caps, social distancing, cleaning, disinfection, health screening and requiring the collection of contact tracing information, the office announced.

As for the latest positivity numbers, Cuomo’s office said according to the latest numbers there were 141,568 tests, with 533 found to be infected. There were 11 deaths — bringing the state’s total to 42,856.

Of the 11 deaths, none were Long Islanders, but one resident each from Brooklyn and Queens died.

Of the 533 who tested positive, 33 were in Nassau, 64 in Suffolk, and 261 in New York City.

As of Friday, the positivity rate was 0.42% on Long Island and 0.40% in New York City.

The case rate per 100,000 residents in New York except the city is 20.1; in the city, it's 24.3, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reported that there are at least 15 states with better case rates than New York — and at least 30 with worse case rates.

Across the country, the CDC reported, the rate continues to decline, as more people get vaccinated.

