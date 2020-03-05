ALBANY — The first confirmed case of the new coronavirus surfaced on Long Island, two months after the outbreak started in China, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.

A 42-year-old man in Nassau County has tested positive for the virus and is hospitalized, according to the governor. A health department official said his condition has improved.

The number of confirmed cases across the state has grown to 22, he said.

“The number will increase because this will spread," Cuomo said, "and the number will increase because it is math. The more people you test the more positives you will find.”

Earlier Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

De Blasio said that the new cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, involve a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s.

"Neither patient has a connection to travel nor any of the other local individuals diagnosed with COVID-19," de Blasio said. "Both are currently hospitalized and in the intensive care unit. City disease detectives are tracing close contacts of both individuals and will ensure they are appropriately isolated and tested immediately."

Cuomo and state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said late Wednesday they don’t know how extensive the virus will be statewide. But

Cuomo emphasized that 80 percent of people who contract the virus will “self-resolve” and may have mild or no symptoms. About 20 percent could require hospitalization, but most of those would be elderly or suffering from a pre-existing respiratory ailment.

In a statement, de Blasio echoed that sentiment: "We are going to see more cases like this as community transmission becomes more common. We want New Yorkers to be prepared and vigilant, not alarmed. We are taking the same decisive steps in every case to shut transmission down: isolate and test each suspected case, trace close contacts, and isolate and test them as well."

So far, the known outbreak in the state is focused in Westchester County, where 1,000 people are being quarantined, mostly in their own homes. A New Rochelle lawyer who works in midtown Manhattan tested positive for the virus, which was followed by positive tests for several of his friends and family members.

One of the man’s children’s schools has closed temporarily along with Yeshiva University, where another child attended and lived on campus, state officials said.

The man was in the intensive care unit of the Colombia Presbyterian Hospital Wednesday, but Cuomo said he had an underlying respiratory ailment.

Zucker said Wednesday that he was stable and improving.

A 39-year-old healthcare worker in New York City who tested positive is recovering at home.

Meanwhile, about 300 New York students and faculty in study-abroad programs from countries that have had outbreaks of the virus will be headed back to the U.S. and quarantined, including in dorms on Long Island.

Cuomo announced the evacuation Wednesday, which includes students from the State University of New York and City University of New York. Students from Stony Brook, Farmingdale State and Old Westbury are among the students being evacuated.

Two students who attend a private college on Long Island also are returning home.

"To ensure we are able to test as many people as possible, we urgently need the CDC to increase our supply of COVID-19 test kits and expedite the approval of any testing approaches developed by private companies," de Blasio said. "Our single greatest challenge is the lack of fast federal action to increase testing capacity — without that, we cannot beat this epidemic back.”

With David Olson and Matthew Chayes