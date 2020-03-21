TODAY'S PAPER
State DMV offices close to slow spread of coronavirus but online transactions available

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Print

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has directed the State Department of Motor Vehicles to close its offices in an executive order Saturday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has killed hundreds of Americans and sickened more than 10,000 New Yorkers.

Although the DMV’s offices are temporarily closed for visits, officials said online transactions, including license renewals, will still be available.

In a tweet posted Saturday evening, the DMV said the expiration dates for driver’s licenses, non-driver IDs and vehicle registrations will be extended. Road tests will be suspended until further notice.

Before Cuomo’s announcement Saturday, the DMV already implemented several measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Wednesday, the DMV started enacting a reservation-only policy at its offices and reverted to regular business hours from extended hours. The hours were extended in January to help ease the long lines customers endured at local offices after the state passed a new law allowing immigrants living in the country illegally to apply for driver's licenses.

For a list of transactions customers can make online, visit www.dmv.ny.gov/more-info/all-online-transactions.

