Students quarantined at SUNY Southampton campus

Students who returned from Italy are under a

Students who returned from Italy are under a voluntary quarantine at the SUNY Southampton campus. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
SUNY students studying abroad in Italy will be voluntarily quarantined at the Stony Brook Southampton campus as state officials try to stop the spread of coronavirus, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said Sunday morning.

Twenty-two students were expected to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning and be transported to Southampton, Schneiderman was told by SUNY officials. Of those students, 19 attended Fashion Institute of Technology, one attended SUNY Stony Brook, one attended SUNY Plattsburgh and one attended the City University of New York, Schneiderman said.

Schneiderman was told that the students had been screened for the disease, but not tested, and that none were showing symptoms.

“They [state officials] are stressing this is a precautionary measure,” he said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Saturday declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases statewide rose to 89, with most of the positive test results linked to a single Westchester County resident.

Cuomo administration officials had said Saturday that a plane carrying 73 SUNY students who were in an area with a high number of COVID-19 cases was expected to arrive Saturday at Kennedy Airport.

No new cases were reported on Long Island on Saturday. Four Nassau County residents tested positive Thursday and Friday.

The governor was expected to speak again in North New Hyde Park Sunday morning.

Schneiderman said the students are not mandated to stay, but are highly encouraged to do so.

Schneiderman said he was not happy the state chose the campus for student quarantine, but said local officials would continue to monitor the situation.

“I think it’s important that we have the facts and we're making decisions based on facts and not fear,” he said. “I’ve asked the state to provide as much information as they can.”

SUNY officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

