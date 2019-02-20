TODAY'S PAPER
Officer struck by SUV after couple tries to use fake $100 bills at CVS, police say

Police released the image of a couple who,

Police released the image of a couple who, they say, attempted to use counterfeit $100 dollar bills on Dec. 5, 2018, at an Amityville CVS.  Photo Credit: SCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Failing to persuade an Amityville CVS to accept counterfeit 100 dollar bills in early December, a couple retreated to an SUV. When the police arrived, responding to the store’s request, the woman backed up, striking the officer and then a parked car before driving off, Nassau County police said on Wednesday.

This happened on Dec. 5 around 4 p.m. Now, police are offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone who could help them locate the suspects by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

An Amityville police representative was not immediately available to comment.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

