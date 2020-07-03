Suffolk County police are warning the public of potential supply of counterfeit oxycodone pills in the illegal drug market that are actually fentanyl — a more potent and often deadly opioid.

Police warned of the “dangerous trend observed in the narcotics trade” after detectives recently seized the counterfeit pills, they said in a statement Friday.

“These counterfeit pills bear the markings of 30mg oxycodone and were destined for sale in the illegal narcotics market. Fentanyl is a Schedule II opioid analgesic that is up to 1,000 times more potent than morphine and ingestion may result in overdose and death,” police said.

Authorities added: “Purchasers of these pills may be unable to distinguish between the counterfeit pills and authentic, prescription oxycodone.”

Suffolk police also said they’re committed to bringing to justice drug dealers who destroy the lives of addicts and their families.

Drug activity can be reported anonymously at 631-852-NARC, police said.