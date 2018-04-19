A SUNY Cortland junior who was shot twice after stopping an attempted rape on Long Island last summer was commended for his courage by former Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday in Manhattan.

Kyle Richard was honored at the national Biden Courage Awards where the 20-year-old Lakeview resident was hailed as a hero, according to a news release posted on the school’s website.

“Not everyone can be a hero like Kyle,” Biden said at the event while urging other young men not to be silent bystanders. “But you have an obligation to holler ... to step up.”

The annual award ceremony, hosted by It’s On Us and the Biden Foundation, celebrates student heroes who are working to help prevent sexual assault. Richard was presented with the Biden Courage Award for Bystander Intervention and received a thank you note from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Richard and a friend interrupted a sexual assault in progress during a Long Island party, the release said. Richard, a linebacker and captain of SUNY Cortland’s football team, pursued the assailant, who drew a gun and shot Richard twice, hitting him once in each leg.

The bullets “missed major arteries and bones by millimeters,” the release added, but through intensive physical therapy and training he recovered in time for football season.

“Kyle is a remarkable young man whose courage and compassion is an inspiration to us all,” said Cortland President Erik J. Bitterbaum. “He exemplifies the type of active and selfless engagement with the world that we encourage in all our students. Needless to say, we are incredibly proud that he is part of the SUNY Cortland community.”

SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson said Richard is a role model.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“When suddenly confronted with a dangerous situation he had the courage to save a person from unspeakable harm – and he did so at risk to his own life. We are proud of Kyle, not only for his heroic efforts, but also for his willingness to share his story as a way to build awareness to stop sexual assault. My congratulations to him.”

Since Richard interrupted the attack, he has become an outspoken advocate for the victims of sexual assault, the release said. In March, he was presented with a Next Generation Award from Kristin’s Fund, established in memory of Kristin Palumbo Longo, who was murdered by her husband in 2009 in upstate Deerfield.

Richard was also the guest speaker at Utica College’s Take Back the Night March in April and was involved with numerous sexual assault awareness month events on the SUNY Cortland campus.

Title IX Coordinator Nan Pasquarello described Richard as “a humble and genuine young man” who he hopes will inspire others.

Biden founded It’s On Us in 2014 to help shift the thinking and talk about sexual assault and engage young people to stand up on their college campuses and in their communities. The first Courage Awards were hosted at the White House in 2016.

Richard said that others don’t have to take a bullet to be active bystanders, according to the release.

“I realize that people do want to hear my voice,” Richard said. “It is a tough topic but we need somebody to talk about it, especially from a male perspective.”

The release said that when Richard shared his story on social media, it went viral. He has received more than 14,500 likes and 3,600 retweets on Twitter and has been contacted by people from all over the world who wanted to thank him for his courage and sacrifice.

“I knew there would be attention and some sort of publicity,” Richard said. “But it’s not really about that.”