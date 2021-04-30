One in three New Yorkers are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as the state continues to make progress in turning the page on the pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday.

A total of 34.1%, or 6,795,257 New Yorkers, have completed the vaccination series, including 839,406 on Long Island, state officials said.

"We're making great progress in our efforts to get every New Yorker vaccinated, but the rate of people getting vaccines is slowing," Cuomo said. "The vaccine side is available — it's been tested, it's safe and it won't cost anything to get. We have a vast distribution network in place to get shots in arms and now every eligible adult can walk into a mass vaccination site without an appointment to get vaccinated."

People who receive the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna doses need two doses of vaccine, spaced weeks apart, while those who receive Johnson & Johnson complete their vaccination with one dose.

In addition, 46%, or 9,179,469 New Yorkers, have received at least one dose. They include 1,161,910 Long Islanders, the data shows.

Meanwhile, Adelphi University announced Friday that it had reversed course and would hold in-person graduation ceremonies at its Garden City campus for both the class of 2020 and 2021 from May 22 through May 25. The school previously planned to host a virtual graduation on May 24.

In an email to Adelphi students and parents, university officials pointed to an April 12 announcement from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that permitted schools to host in-person graduation ceremonies, subject to capacity regulations.

"Once this new guidance was released, Adelphi’s Commencement Committee immediately began reexamining our plans with the goal of providing a more traditional commencement experience for our graduates within health and safety restrictions," wrote Cara Terzulli, deputy to the Adelphi provost and the commencement committee co-chair.

Each Adelphi graduate will be allowed to invite two guests to attend their ceremony. Graduates will also be permitted to participate in an "Adelphi Grad Walk" across the University Center ballroom stage for photos.

